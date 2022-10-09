StockNews.com Lowers Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $142.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $24.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.34%.

In other Bassett Furniture Industries news, CEO Robert H. Spilman, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,024,796.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail -company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

