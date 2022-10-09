StockNews.com Upgrades AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to “Hold”

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $38.35 on Friday. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 1.24.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $229,168.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 148,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,378 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

