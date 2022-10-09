StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Down 2.9 %
LINC stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.