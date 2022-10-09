StockNews.com Upgrades Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LINC. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.63.

LINC stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $8.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 45,061 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

