StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stake Raised by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in StoneCo by 75.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in StoneCo by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in StoneCo by 1,964.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.80 to $7.80 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

StoneCo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ STNE traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 7,225,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,852. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.78. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 7.68% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.