Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Acquires 394 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Prologis by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Prologis by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,762,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,019,238. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $99.68 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

