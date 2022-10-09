Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 26 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $19.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $460.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,842,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $510.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $537.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $443.64 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

