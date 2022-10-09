Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Buys 809 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.0% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 34,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.62.

DAL stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 11,051,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,115,711. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.89. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

