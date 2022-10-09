Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Newmont makes up 1.0% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 658,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after buying an additional 58,730 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.22.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.76.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.