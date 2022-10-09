Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Has $7.07 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $333.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.97. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

