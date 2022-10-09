Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Increases Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.76. 9,642,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,550,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,091 shares of company stock worth $7,383,282 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

