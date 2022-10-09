Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.86.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded down $2.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $208.52. 1,222,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,528. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.20%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

