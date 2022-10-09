Surviving Soldiers (SSG) Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Surviving Soldiers (SSG) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Surviving Soldiers has traded down 19.1% against the US dollar. One Surviving Soldiers token can now be bought for about $0.0402 or 0.00000206 BTC on exchanges. Surviving Soldiers has a market cap of $71,256.10 and $15,050.00 worth of Surviving Soldiers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Surviving Soldiers Profile

Surviving Soldiers was first traded on November 24th, 2021. Surviving Soldiers’ total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,772,969 tokens. Surviving Soldiers’ official website is survivingsoldiers.com. The official message board for Surviving Soldiers is medium.com/@survivingsoliders. The Reddit community for Surviving Soldiers is https://reddit.com/r/survivingsoldiers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Surviving Soldiers’ official Twitter account is @survivingsol?s=21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Surviving Soldiers Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Surviving Soldiers (SSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Surviving Soldiers has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Surviving Soldiers is 0.03973578 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $180.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://survivingsoldiers.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Surviving Soldiers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Surviving Soldiers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Surviving Soldiers using one of the exchanges listed above.

