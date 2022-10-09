T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $1,933,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 346.6% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 41,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $3,804,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.56.

TROW stock traded down $4.72 on Friday, reaching $106.20. 1,521,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.09 and a 200-day moving average of $123.98. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.72 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

