Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.27.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.95 and a beta of 0.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,531,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $759,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,436 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,080,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $241,904,000 after purchasing an additional 137,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

