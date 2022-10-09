Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Receives GBX 175.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 175.86 ($2.12).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 189 ($2.28) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 122 ($1.47) in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

TW stock opened at GBX 89.44 ($1.08) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 526.12. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of GBX 83.14 ($1.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 179.70 ($2.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 109.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 120.35.

Taylor Wimpey Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a GBX 4.62 ($0.06) dividend. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $4.44. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.

In other news, insider Mark Castle purchased 39,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £49,920 ($60,318.99). Insiders bought a total of 40,199 shares of company stock worth $5,022,093 over the last three months.

About Taylor Wimpey

(Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.