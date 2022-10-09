TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TEL. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $114.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.17.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

