Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TECK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC upgraded Teck Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Teck Resources stock opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.32. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 158,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

