Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE LLAP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Insider Transactions at Terran Orbital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terran Orbital

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,078,669 shares in the company, valued at $4,551,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,983 shares of company stock worth $260,178.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.