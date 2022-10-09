Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.
Terran Orbital Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE LLAP opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $12.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $90,857,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,519,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,142,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.
