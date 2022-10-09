TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has €43.00 ($43.88) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of €33.00 ($33.67).
TFF Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRFTF opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. TFF Group has a 52 week low of 29.05 and a 52 week high of 32.38.
TFF Group Company Profile
