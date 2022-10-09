The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Shares of BA traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.79. 5,097,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,453,442. The company has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $233.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $151.68.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

