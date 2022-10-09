The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Target Price to $37.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.67.

NYSE CMC opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $30.59 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.13.

In related news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $355,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth about $655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Commercial Metals by 25.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Commercial Metals by 62.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 303,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 117,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

