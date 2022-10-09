The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Lowered to $172.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $195.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE PNC opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $146.39 and a 1-year high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,193,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,563,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,637,484,000 after acquiring an additional 589,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,169,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

