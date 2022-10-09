Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

Tilray Trading Down 18.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.17. 118,925,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,697,508. Tilray has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total transaction of $1,127,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,295,911.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,186,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tilray by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 379,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 147,154 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilray by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Tilray from $5.75 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.79.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

