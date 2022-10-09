TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a hold rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.50.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $176.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.02. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.55. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $150.71 and a 12-month high of $284.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 462.1% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 1,204,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,412,000 after purchasing an additional 990,537 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,778,000 after purchasing an additional 526,053 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in TopBuild by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,662,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 1,764.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 162,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 282.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 167,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 123,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.