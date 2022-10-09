Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MODG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MODG opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

