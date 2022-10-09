TOWER (TOWER) Hits Market Cap of $3.18 Million

TOWER (TOWER) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, TOWER has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. TOWER has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $152,797.00 worth of TOWER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOWER token can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TOWER Token Profile

TOWER’s launch date was February 25th, 2021. TOWER’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 645,520,024 tokens. TOWER’s official Twitter account is @crazydefenseen and its Facebook page is accessible here. TOWER’s official message board is animocabrands.medium.com/tower-experiment-the-tower-token-tower-now-paired-with-eth-and-revv-on-uniswap-35785e60547a. TOWER’s official website is www.crazydefenseheroes.com.

Buying and Selling TOWER

According to CryptoCompare, “TOWER (TOWER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TOWER has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 645,520,024 in circulation. The last known price of TOWER is 0.00488304 USD and is down -1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $327,093.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crazydefenseheroes.com/.”

