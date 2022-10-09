TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on TransAct Technologies from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $38.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.79. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $14.95.

Insider Activity at TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 32,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $117,624.90. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,034,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,775,435.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TACT. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 72.7% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

