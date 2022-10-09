Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Transurban Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRAUF opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Transurban Group has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $10.66.

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 21 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area, the United States; and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

