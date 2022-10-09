Travel Coin Hits 1-Day Volume of $85,510.00 (TCOIN)

Travel Coin (TCOIN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Travel Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Travel Coin has a market capitalization of $104,024.24 and approximately $85,510.00 worth of Travel Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Travel Coin has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travel Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,511.13 or 1.00018991 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006838 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001559 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046122 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064020 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00022219 BTC.

Travel Coin Profile

Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Travel Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. Travel Coin’s official Twitter account is @traveltcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Travel Coin is medium.com/@tcoin. The official website for Travel Coin is tcoin.one.

Buying and Selling Travel Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Travel Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Travel Coin is 0.0157405 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $130,874.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tcoin.one.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travel Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travel Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Travel Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Travel Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travel Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.