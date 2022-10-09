Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $78,118.56 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.59.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
