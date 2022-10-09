Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Sells $78,118.56 in Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.45 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

