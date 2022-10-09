Traverse 1-Day Volume Tops $107,016.00 (VERSE)

Traverse (VERSE) traded 91.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Traverse has traded down 80.8% against the dollar. One Traverse token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Traverse has a market cap of $9.24 and $107,016.00 worth of Traverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010837 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Traverse Profile

Traverse was first traded on December 23rd, 2021. Traverse’s official Twitter account is @traversemoney and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traverse is www.traverse.money.

Buying and Selling Traverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Traverse (VERSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Traverse has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Traverse is 0.00009188 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.traverse.money.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Traverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.