TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP owned about 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,190,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,181,000 after acquiring an additional 430,430 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 431,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,394,000 after buying an additional 339,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,181,000. Francisco Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $14,953,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 418,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,118,000 after buying an additional 136,683 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:TNET traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.21. The stock had a trading volume of 171,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $348.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.68 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 49.91%. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $452,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,587,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,953 shares of company stock worth $1,614,489. 40.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

