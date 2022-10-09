TrueWealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,570 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,497,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,801 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,039,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,598,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,256,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,928,757,000 after acquiring an additional 115,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $92.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.96. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

