TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of EDV stock opened at $84.45 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.90 and a fifty-two week high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.05.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.