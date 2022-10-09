TrueWealth Advisors LLC Buys 7,360 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $701,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 79,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 270,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 21,540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 304,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

