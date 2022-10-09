TrueWealth Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Materials ETF comprises about 1.0% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

VAW opened at $151.92 on Friday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $201.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.32.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.