TrueWealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 161,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,185,000 after buying an additional 21,685 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 171.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 15,365 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 29,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 32,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

Bank of America Trading Down 2.3 %

BAC opened at $30.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $247.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

