TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,892 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $1,740,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in AT&T by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
