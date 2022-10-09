TrueWealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises 2.8% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 276.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.87. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $31.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

