TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS USMV opened at $66.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

