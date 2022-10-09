Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. trimmed its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Truist Financial by 585.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 81.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Truist Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.37.

NYSE:TFC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.53. 6,177,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,491,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.17%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

