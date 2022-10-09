Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TFC. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Truist Financial by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,456 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.37.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $43.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,445. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $42.56 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

