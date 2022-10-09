Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TFC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

