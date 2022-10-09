Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $11.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TUP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tupperware Brands from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Tupperware Brands Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. Tupperware Brands has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Trading of Tupperware Brands

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Tupperware Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,436,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,837,000 after acquiring an additional 91,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 788,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 55,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 623,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tupperware Brands by 37.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 588,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 159,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

