U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.36. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 2.21.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Global Investors

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

In other news, CEO Frank E. Holmes acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Global Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.23 per share, with a total value of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 261,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,599.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Kanen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,001,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Global Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Rating)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.