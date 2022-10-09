UBS Group Lowers Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target to €50.80

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets downgraded Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elisa Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Elisa Oyj stock opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.86. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $55.20 and a 12 month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

