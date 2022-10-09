Uhive (HVE2) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,842.00

Uhive (HVE2) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Uhive has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Uhive has a market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $65,842.00 worth of Uhive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uhive token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Uhive

Uhive’s launch date was March 5th, 2021. Uhive’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,278,419,689 tokens. Uhive’s official message board is medium.com/uhive. The Reddit community for Uhive is https://reddit.com/r/uhivesocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uhive’s official Twitter account is @uhivesocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uhive is www.uhive.com.

Buying and Selling Uhive

According to CryptoCompare, “Uhive (HVE2) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uhive has a current supply of 60,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Uhive is 0.00053974 USD and is up 16.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,689.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.uhive.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uhive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uhive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uhive using one of the exchanges listed above.

