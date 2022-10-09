Unicly (UNIC) Price Hits $6.43 on Top Exchanges

Unicly (UNIC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Unicly has a total market cap of $2.59 million and $251,946.00 worth of Unicly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly token can now be bought for approximately $6.43 or 0.00033034 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Unicly was first traded on May 14th, 2021. Unicly’s total supply is 5,527 tokens. Unicly’s official website is unic.ly. Unicly’s official Twitter account is @uniclynft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Unicly is gov.unic.ly.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly (UNIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unicly has a current supply of 5,527 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Unicly is 6.3576604 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $230,812.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unic.ly/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly using one of the exchanges listed above.

