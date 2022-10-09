Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Unilever by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after buying an additional 2,378,067 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Unilever by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,652,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,035,000 after buying an additional 99,566 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unilever by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after buying an additional 962,570 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Unilever by 5.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,828,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,049,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL opened at $43.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.74. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

