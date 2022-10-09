Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Technical Institute from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.87. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $5.27 and a 12-month high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $100.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.15 million. Research analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,212.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth about $89,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

